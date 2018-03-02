taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
116.480
USD
3,8190
EURO
4,7032
ALTIN
162,71
PETR
63,5200

Israel celebrates Purim with guns

Celebrations for the holiday of Purim commence, during which Jews celebrate their national salvation in the days of the ancient Persian empire, has begun. They celebrate Purim by giving children guns.

Haber Merkezi | 02.03.2018 - 17:27..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Israel celebrates Purim with guns

Purim is celebrated every year on the 14th of the Hebrew month of Adar, which generally falls in late winter or early spring. The holiday supposedly commemorates the rescue of the Jewish people in ancient Persia from a plot to destroy the Jews. Purim is the last of the holidays mentioned in the Bible, and signifies hope for redemption for the generations.

Israel celebrates Purim with guns

It is known that Israeli goverment raises its youth militaristically and anti-islamist. The images came from Israel during the Purim celebrations verifies these claims. Images shows children celebrates Purim wearing military uniforms and holding guns in their hands.

Israel celebrates Purim with guns

Israel frequently imposes closures on the Palestinian territories during Jewish holidays. During periods of closure, Palestinians are prevented from working in Israel or accessing medical treatment there unless they obtain special permits from the Israeli authorities.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
İlginizi Çekebilir
PKK terror camp’s coordinates were uncovered
PKK’s training camp’s coordinates were identified from the video footages broadcasted by US based broadcasting Corporation America’s Voice (AV).
Erdogan: One way or another, we will put an end to it
President Erdogan answered press questions in his his five-day, four-country trip to Africa.
PULATs come to protect Turkish tanks
Active protection systems which are newly developed were stated that they will be integrated into Turkish tanks in March.
We will work with Turkey: Venezuela
Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza Montserrat said that they will work with Turkey, Russia and China to find new mechanisms.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Afrin'deki şehitlerimizin haberleri ailelerine ulaştı

Afrin'deki şehitlerimizin haberleri ailelerine ulaştı

171
Türkiye sınırına geçen 2 Yunan askeri tutuklandı

Türkiye sınırına geçen 2 Yunan askeri tutuklandı

270
Raco için operasyon başladı

Raco için operasyon başladı

75
CHP'li belediye Uğur Dündar'ın programına izin vermedi

CHP'li belediye Uğur Dündar'ın programına izin vermedi

59
ORC'nin Şubat 2018 siyasi gündem araştırması

ORC'nin Şubat 2018 siyasi gündem araştırması

212
Afrin kahramanı 'şehit olmadan dönmem' demişti

Afrin kahramanı 'şehit olmadan dönmem' demişti

84
Cumhurbaşkanı Afrin'deki çatışma hakkında bilgi aldı

Cumhurbaşkanı Afrin'deki çatışma hakkında bilgi aldı

53
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM