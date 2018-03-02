Israel celebrates Purim with guns

Purim is celebrated every year on the 14th of the Hebrew month of Adar, which generally falls in late winter or early spring. The holiday supposedly commemorates the rescue of the Jewish people in ancient Persia from a plot to destroy the Jews. Purim is the last of the holidays mentioned in the Bible, and signifies hope for redemption for the generations.

It is known that Israeli goverment raises its youth militaristically and anti-islamist. The images came from Israel during the Purim celebrations verifies these claims. Images shows children celebrates Purim wearing military uniforms and holding guns in their hands.

Israel frequently imposes closures on the Palestinian territories during Jewish holidays. During periods of closure, Palestinians are prevented from working in Israel or accessing medical treatment there unless they obtain special permits from the Israeli authorities.