Israel enjoys the chaos in Iran

Protest demonstrations in Iran had begun by the reason of economic conditions. The developments are being followed closely in the international arena by World countries.

US

The US President Donald Trump on Monday weighed in with his sharp views on the developing situation in Iran where thousands of people were protesting against the government for several days. Sharing views on his official Twitter account, Trump said: " Iran is failing at every level despite the terrible deal made with them by the Obama Administration. The great Iranian people have been repressed for many years. They are hungry for food & for freedom. Along with human rights, the wealth of Iran is being looted. TIME FOR CHANGE!”

RUSSIA

The Russian Foreign Ministry has expressed hope that protests in Iran will no turn violent, will not result in bloodshed. Commenting on the current situation in Tehran, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that interference from abroad in the situation in Iran is unacceptable. "External interference [in Iran's internal affairs] which may destabilize the situation is unacceprable." the statement said.

TURKEY

Turkey has expressed its “concern” over ongoing protests in Iran, warning against escalation of tension in anti-government demonstrations that began last week. The Foreign Ministry also stated that Ankara hopes there will be “no foreign intervention” in the events. Written statement by the Foreign Ministry said “attaches great importance to the protection of friendly and brotherly Iran’s social peace and stability”.





“In this context, taking into account the statement by President Rouhani that the people have the right to peaceful demonstration, we believe that the law should not be violated, public property should not be harmed, and provocations and violence should be avoided,” the ministry stated.

GERMANY

In a written statement, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said “We appeal to the Iranian government to respect the rights of the demonstrators to assemble and to peacefully raise their voices."





"We call on the government to respect demonstrators' freedom of assembly + their right to give voice to their opinion freely+peacefully. Following confrontation of past days, all the more important for all sides to refrain from taking any violent action." Gabriel said.

ISRAEL

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Iranian anti-government protesters on Monday, while denying as “laughable” Tehran’s apparent accusations that Israel was behind the demonstrations.

“The Iranian regime tries desperately to sow hate between Iranians and Israelis. They won't succeed. When this regime finally falls – and one day it will – Iranians and Israelis will be great friends once again. I wish the Iranian people success in their noble quest for freedom.” Netanyahu stated in his official Twitter account.

IRAN

The Secretary of the Supreme Council for National Security, Admiral Ali Shamkhani, “Unfortunately, Trump is a liar. The US imposes sanctions on Iran, supports the growth of terrorism in Iraq and Syria, and bombards Yemen. When Trump calls Iran ‘The Terrorist Nation’, or distorts the 2,500 years of history the Persian Gulf has, by calling it the ‘Arabian Gulf’, people realise that they are being targeted.” told Euronews.