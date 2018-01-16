taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
113.602
USD
3,8091
EURO
4,6589
ALTIN
163,60
PETR
69,4200

Israel plans for railway connecting it with Arab countries

It is reported that Israel is planning to build a railway connection between itself and Arab countries.

Haber Merkezi | 16.01.2018 - 15:45..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Israel plans for railway connecting it with Arab countries

Reported by the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, 15 million shekels ($4.5 million) cost of the plans for this project was included in the 2019 budget, which was approved three days earlier.

The initial plan for the project is to build a railway station in the city of Bisan with a railway network which travels through Jordan to Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

Israel plans for railway connecting it with Arab countries

The paper also reported that, Israel is transporting goods arriving in Haifa Port and heading to Iraq, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf States through Jordan, noting that the war in Syria led these countries to use Israeli ports instead of those in Syria.

Israel plans for railway connecting it with Arab countries

ISRAEL’S FLIRT WITH ARABS

Following Trump’s Saudi Arabia visit, a dialogue process had began between Israel and Saudi Arabia. As a result of the dialog, sperad Middle East-wide, a dirty political alliance has showed up.

Israel plans for railway connecting it with Arab countries

YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Devlet Bahçeli'den Murat Boz ve Hadise'ye telefon

Devlet Bahçeli'den Murat Boz ve Hadise'ye telefon

29
Kızını taciz eden komşusunu öldüren babaya tahliye

Kızını taciz eden komşusunu öldüren babaya tahliye

427
Sıla ve Ahmet Kural aşkını bitiren buluşma

Sıla ve Ahmet Kural aşkını bitiren buluşma

40
2018'in ilk seçim anketi ORC'den

2018'in ilk seçim anketi ORC'den

151
AK Partili seçmene Erdoğan mı Abdullah Gül mü sorusu

AK Partili seçmene Erdoğan mı Abdullah Gül mü sorusu

171
Suriye sınırına askeri sevkiyat

Suriye sınırına askeri sevkiyat

214
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan: Bu kafa ile CHP iktidar olamaz

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan: Bu kafa ile CHP iktidar olamaz

89
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM