taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
102.457
USD
4,4172
EURO
5,2138
ALTIN
183,47
PETR
77,9100

Israeli ambassador returned to home country

Eitan Naeh, the Israeli ambassador to Ankara, left Turkey on Wednesday at the country’s request following indiscriminate violence and killings by Israeli soldiers along the Gaza border.

AA | 16.05.2018 - 17:06..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Israeli ambassador returned to home country

Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned Israeli Ambassador Eitan Naeh to leave Turkey for consultations for an undetermined period of time over the killing by Israeli forces of 62 Palestinians.

Accompanied by a personal security guard and some consulate officers, Naeh left for Tel Aviv from Istanbul’s Ataturk International Airport earlier this morning.

Israeli ambassador returned to home country WATCH

At least 62 Palestinian demonstrators were martyred and 2.800 others injured by Israeli Armed Forces along the Gaza border Monday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Israeli ambassador returned to home country

Thousands of Palestinians had gathered on Gaza Strip’s eastern border Monday to take part in protests aimed to commemorate the Nakba anniversary and protest the relocation of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkey to take in wounded Gazans
Turkish Health Minister said that Turkey's emergency agency and the military had prepared an air bridge to transport wounded Gazans.
Netanyahu upholds the massacre in Gaza
Netanyahu on Monday defended security forces for their actions by saying that Israel has obligation to secure border.
Saudi Arabia condemned Israel without mentioning Jerusalem
Saudi Arabia condemned on Monday Israeli forces’ targeting of Palestinian civilians by maintaining its silence over the inauguration of the controversial US embassy in Jerusalem.
Turkey declares national mourning over Gaza violence
Turkish government has declared a three-day mourning in solidarity with Palestine to commemorate Monday's martyrs.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Laiklik elden gidiyor diyen amcaya AK Parti'den destek

Laiklik elden gidiyor diyen amcaya AK Parti'den destek

353
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan sahurunu uçakta yaptı

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan sahurunu uçakta yaptı

287
Ayasofya'da namaz kılınması Yunan basınında

Ayasofya'da namaz kılınması Yunan basınında

132
İngiliz gazeteler Erdoğan'ın ziyaretini analiz etti

İngiliz gazeteler Erdoğan'ın ziyaretini analiz etti

92
Dolar 4.50 lirayı gördü

Dolar 4.50 lirayı gördü

454
Türkiye'ye gelen turistler hayran kaldı

Türkiye'ye gelen turistler hayran kaldı

108
Canlı yayında Beştepe tartışması

Canlı yayında Beştepe tartışması

123
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM