Israeli soldiers killed at least two Palestinians

AA | 09.12.2017 - 14:21..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Palestinian protesters and the Israeli military had faced off in the West Bank yesterday, a day after President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and started the process to move the US embassy there from Tel Aviv.

AT LEAST 2 DEAD AND 351 INJURED

Scores of people were wounded on the “Day of Rage”. Israeli soldiers martyred at least two Palestinians near the Gaza border.  At least 351 injured and 748 were poisoned by tear gas in the protests across territories when Israeli troops used excessive force to disperse demonstrations, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the Israel-Palestine conflict, with Palestinians hoping that East Jerusalem -- now occupied by Israel -- might eventually serve as the capital of a Palestinian state.

