taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
103.200
USD
4,7068
EURO
5,4924
ALTIN
196,80
PETR
76,1900

Istanbul's Atatürk Airport to operate as city park

President Erdoğan stated that after the opening of third airport in Istanbul, Atatürk Airport will be restructured as city park.

Haber Merkezi | 26.05.2018 - 14:33..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Istanbul's Atatürk Airport to operate as city park

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said a tremendous city park will be built in the area where Istanbul's Atatürk International Airport is currently located. He said he considers the new park the best plan of the declaration.

Built on an 11,776,961-square-meter area, Atatürk International Airport will be replaced by the new airport being built in Istanbul. The closing Atatürk Airport’s land will serve as a city park.

Istanbul's Atatürk Airport to operate as city park

The new airport -currently called Istanbul New Airport- will be the world’s largest airport which will accommodate 200 million travelers per year, is scheduled to open this fall.

Istanbul's Atatürk Airport to operate as city park

The transformation of Atatürk Airport into a city park aims at fighting against urban sprawl and population stress. In this respect, it is a crucial electoral promise of the ruling AK Party in the field of ecology.

The city parks will help Turkey build a reputation of a country with some of the most beautiful parks in the world. The new park – will be named as Millet Bahçesi- will be ten times bigger than Hyde Park located in London and three times than the famous Central Park in New York.

Istanbul's Atatürk Airport to operate as city park London/Hyde Park

 

Istanbul's Atatürk Airport to operate as city park

New York/Central Park

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Kayseri'de Meral Akşener'e ilgi yoktu

Kayseri'de Meral Akşener'e ilgi yoktu

385
Temel Karamollaoğlu'nun tartışılan Madımak yorumu

Temel Karamollaoğlu'nun tartışılan Madımak yorumu

328
Temel Karamolloğlu'nun sözleri spikeri şaşırttı

Temel Karamolloğlu'nun sözleri spikeri şaşırttı

173
İzlanda'da 22 saatlik oruç 18 saate indirildi

İzlanda'da 22 saatlik oruç 18 saate indirildi

168
CHP ile Saadet Partisi arasında Madımak krizi

CHP ile Saadet Partisi arasında Madımak krizi

63
Ek gösterge artışı ile memurlara yüksek zam geliyor

Ek gösterge artışı ile memurlara yüksek zam geliyor

267
Ankara Valiliğinden açıklama: Saadet Partili ateş açtı

Ankara Valiliğinden açıklama: Saadet Partili ateş açtı

115
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM