Istanbul's Atatürk Airport to operate as city park

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said a tremendous city park will be built in the area where Istanbul's Atatürk International Airport is currently located. He said he considers the new park the best plan of the declaration.

Built on an 11,776,961-square-meter area, Atatürk International Airport will be replaced by the new airport being built in Istanbul. The closing Atatürk Airport’s land will serve as a city park.

The new airport -currently called Istanbul New Airport- will be the world’s largest airport which will accommodate 200 million travelers per year, is scheduled to open this fall.

The transformation of Atatürk Airport into a city park aims at fighting against urban sprawl and population stress. In this respect, it is a crucial electoral promise of the ruling AK Party in the field of ecology.

The city parks will help Turkey build a reputation of a country with some of the most beautiful parks in the world. The new park – will be named as Millet Bahçesi- will be ten times bigger than Hyde Park located in London and three times than the famous Central Park in New York.

London/Hyde Park

New York/Central Park