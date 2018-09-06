taraftar değil haberciyiz
Italians complain about Merkel's refugee policy

Matteo Salvini, Italy's far right-wing politician, asserted that Merkel's refugee policy harmed Italy.

06.09.2018 - 17:46
The Italians were most influenced by the 'open door' policy of the German chancellor Merkel for refugees. The Italians, who pointed out that many refugees flocked to their countries, are already complaining.

"MERKEL OVERLOOKED DISCREPANCY"

Extreme right-wing politician Matteo Salvini and journalist Khalid Chaouki, who took part in an Italian television show, were in a statement about refugees and Merkel. Salvini; He stated that Merkel took refugees to the country but that they were difficult to adapt socially.

Salvini, who had previously interviewed DW, says "Merkel's decision to include hundreds of thousands of refugees in Germany ignores social disagreement." he said.

Italians complain about Merkel's refugee policy - VIDEO


"IS EUROPE STUPID?"

"Europe is as stupid as we are," he said, adding that thousands of refugees from Europe have been brought to the ports of Italy. "Europe has sent us all of the refugees, the Syrians have been placed in 3 stars hotels, but the locals have been sleeping in the car.

