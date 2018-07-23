taraftar değil haberciyiz
İYİ Party leader resigns after losing the elections

The leader of Turkey’s opposition İYİ Party, Meral Akşener, said on Sunday that she would step down from her post at an extraordinary party congress.

23.07.2018
Akşener, a former interior minister and lawmaker from the nationalist MHP party, formed the İYİ Party last year after splitting from the MHP.

"I WILL NOT BE A CANDIDATE"

Ahead of last month’s presidential and parliamentary elections, she was overshadowed by Muharrem İnce, the main opposition’s candidate. On Sunday, after a two-day gathering of party officials to evaluate the election results, Akşener called for an extraordinary congress at which İYİ Party would elect a new leader.

Akşener said she would not run for the party leadership at the Congress. “With the authority given to me by our party’s statutes, I have decided to call a congress with elections. I will not be a candidate at the Congress. I wish success to my colleagues who will run,” Akşener tweeted.

