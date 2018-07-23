İYİ Party leader resigns after losing the elections

Akşener, a former interior minister and lawmaker from the nationalist MHP party, formed the İYİ Party last year after splitting from the MHP.

"I WILL NOT BE A CANDIDATE"

Ahead of last month’s presidential and parliamentary elections, she was overshadowed by Muharrem İnce, the main opposition’s candidate. On Sunday, after a two-day gathering of party officials to evaluate the election results, Akşener called for an extraordinary congress at which İYİ Party would elect a new leader.

Akşener said she would not run for the party leadership at the Congress. “With the authority given to me by our party’s statutes, I have decided to call a congress with elections. I will not be a candidate at the Congress. I wish success to my colleagues who will run,” Akşener tweeted.