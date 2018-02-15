taraftar değil haberciyiz
Jet Fadil slipped through the net once again

Turkish swindler Fadil Akgunduz appeared before judge today, wasn’t arrested because of the expert's reports weren’t finished.

Haber Merkezi | 15.02.2018 - 17:36..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Jet Fadil slipped through the net once again

Fadil Akgunduz, better known under the alias Jet Fadil is on trial charges against him about his non-exist time share property sells from his Caprice Gold and Maldives projects.

“We can’t reach foreign investors, therefor we can’t carry out the project for now. We are trying to convice 50-100 investors. But constructional works exists. Therefor it couldn’t be declared null and void." Jet Fadil stated.

Jet Fadil slipped through the net once again

Confidence game victims cried out against his statements and made a denunciation about experts saying thathe is looking for new victims.”

