Eid al-Adha is being celebrated in many parts of the world today. On the occasion, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has extended greetings on Eid al-Adha in a video message.

“Today, we join Muslim communities in Canada and around the world to celebrate Eid al-Adha, which marks the end of the Hajj. Eid al-Adha is a time to reflect on lessons of sacrifice and to show compassion to those in need. To mark the occasion, families and friends will gather to feast, attend morning prayers, and give thanks for the blessings they enjoy in life.

Justin Trudeau wishes Muslims Eid-al-Adha WATCH



For all of us, Eid al-Adha is an opportunity to recognize the importan t contributions the Canadian Muslim community makes to our society, and to celebrate the differences that make us who we are. On behalf of our family, Sophie and I wish all those observing Eid al-Adha a wonderful celebration." the prime minister stated.

TRUDEAU’S SINCERITY

But the Canadian Prime Minister is usually criticized for being insincere. While Canada prides itself on accepting refugees, it doesn’t escape the attention that the “refugees” are usually the richest and educated ones.