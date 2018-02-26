Kurdish Hawks to join Afrin operation

The Kurdish Hawks Brigade, part of the Free Syrian Army (FSA), will join Turkey's Operation Olive Branch launched against PKK/YPG and Daesh terror organizations in Afrin, northwestern Syria, a brigade commander said on Sunday.

The brigade includes 400 Kurdish fighters from Azaz and 200 Arab elements, also known as 'red berets'. 'Black berets' of the Hamza Division are also involved in the ongoing operation in the region.

According to Kurdish Hawks commander Hassan Abdullah Kulli, fighters of the brigade will be deployed to Afrin on Monday. "God willing, we will liberate our people in Afrin from PKK oppression." Kulli said.