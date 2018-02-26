taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
118.314
USD
3,7796
EURO
4,6662
ALTIN
162,81
PETR
67,1900

Kurdish Hawks to join Afrin operation

Within the scope of Operation Olive Branch, Kurdish Hawks Brigade, a part of Free Syrian Army, finalized the preparations to be deployed to Afrin.

AA | 26.02.2018 - 11:25..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Kurdish Hawks to join Afrin operation

The Kurdish Hawks Brigade, part of the Free Syrian Army (FSA), will join Turkey's Operation Olive Branch launched against PKK/YPG and Daesh terror organizations in Afrin, northwestern Syria, a brigade commander said on Sunday.

The brigade includes 400 Kurdish fighters from Azaz and 200 Arab elements, also known as 'red berets'. 'Black berets' of the Hamza Division are also involved in the ongoing operation in the region.

Kurdish Hawks to join Afrin operation

According to Kurdish Hawks commander Hassan Abdullah Kulli, fighters of the brigade will be deployed to Afrin on Monday. "God willing, we will liberate our people in Afrin from PKK oppression." Kulli said.

Kurdish Hawks to join Afrin operation

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
İlginizi Çekebilir
YPG's former ‘leader’ arrested in Prague
Salih Muslim, former co-leader of YPG terror organization has been detained Saturday in Czech capital Prague.
It’s not in our blood to strike civilians: Erdogan
President Erdogan harshly slammed the US Defense Ministry Spokesman for “spreading fake news” about civilian casualties during the Turkish military's ongoing operation in Syria's Afrin district.
YPG terrorists enclosed elderly villages with mines
Four villagers tied hand and foot and encompassed with mines were rescued by Turkish Armed Forces in the Maskah village is located in northwestern Afrin.
YouTube removed TAF’s video of YPG’s terror convoy bombing
American video-sharing website YouTube has removed Turkish Armed Forces’ video of YPG’s terror convoy' bombing.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Salih Müslim'in yakalandığı operasyonun ayrıntıları

Salih Müslim'in yakalandığı operasyonun ayrıntıları

85
Yunanistan Türkiye'ye karşı AB'yi yardıma çağırdı

Yunanistan Türkiye'ye karşı AB'yi yardıma çağırdı

90
Türkiye'de satılan en ucuz sıfır otomobiller

Türkiye'de satılan en ucuz sıfır otomobiller

80
Afrin operasyonunda 'Hilâl' gözüktü

Afrin operasyonunda 'Hilâl' gözüktü

62
Etkisiz hale getirilen terörist sayısı 2059 oldu

Etkisiz hale getirilen terörist sayısı 2059 oldu

104
39 yıldır hiç izin yapmadan çalışan zabıta

39 yıldır hiç izin yapmadan çalışan zabıta

68
Özel Harekat timleri Afrin'e girdi

Özel Harekat timleri Afrin'e girdi

141
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM