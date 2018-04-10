Lufthansa is facing a crisis

Germany's largest airline Lufthansa warned that more than more than 800 scheduled flights on Tuesday will be canceled, as airport staff prepares to go on strike as part of a nationwide public sector walkout. Strike will ground hundreds of flights at Frankfurt, Munich, Cologne and Bremen airports.

In a statement released on Monday, the airline said it had to cancel half of a total of 1,600 flights scheduled for Tuesday, affecting about 90,000 passengers.

Verdi, the trade union, said the strike at Frankfurt airport would run from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time on Tuesday and involve security staff, as well as workers who load and unload planes.

The trade union is demanding a six percent annual pay rise for around 2.3 million employees in various public sector roles across Germany.