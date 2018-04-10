taraftar değil haberciyiz
Lufthansa is facing a crisis

Lufthansa has canceled more than 800 flights planned for Tuesday, as Germany braces for mass public sector strikes.

REUTERS | 10.04.2018 - 09:58..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Germany's largest airline Lufthansa warned that more than more than 800 scheduled flights on Tuesday will be canceled, as airport staff prepares to go on strike as part of a nationwide public sector walkout. Strike will ground hundreds of flights at Frankfurt, Munich, Cologne and Bremen airports.

In a statement released on Monday, the airline said it had to cancel half of a total of 1,600 flights scheduled for Tuesday, affecting about 90,000 passengers.

Verdi, the trade union, said the strike at Frankfurt airport would run from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time on Tuesday and involve security staff, as well as workers who load and unload planes.

The trade union is demanding a six percent annual pay rise for around 2.3 million employees in various public sector roles across Germany.

