Macron is depicted as a dictator by European press

As public sector unions’ protests across France against planned reforms continues, President Emmanuel Macron has been depicted as dictator by European press.

Haber Merkezi | 24.05.2018 - 16:46..
Macron is depicted as a dictator by European press

Protests continue against the stream of economic reforms brought in by French President Emmanuel Macron since coming to power a year ago.

The protests had been interrupted by outbreaks of violence, and riot police clashing with protesters with batons, stun grenades and tear gas.

Macron is depicted as a dictator by European press

Macron, who froze civil service pay earlier this year and plans to cut 120,000 public sector jobs by 2022, has been depicted as a dictator.

Macron is depicted as a dictator by European press

Macron's government plans to rely more on contract staff instead of the civil servants traditionally recruited for lifelong careers.

 

Macron is depicted as a dictator by European press

