Macron is depicted as a dictator by European press

Protests continue against the stream of economic reforms brought in by French President Emmanuel Macron since coming to power a year ago.

The protests had been interrupted by outbreaks of violence, and riot police clashing with protesters with batons, stun grenades and tear gas.

Macron, who froze civil service pay earlier this year and plans to cut 120,000 public sector jobs by 2022, has been depicted as a dictator.

Macron's government plans to rely more on contract staff instead of the civil servants traditionally recruited for lifelong careers.