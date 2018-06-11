taraftar değil haberciyiz
Macron left Trump's hand with imprint after handshake at G7 summit

G7 summit held in Quebec, Canada has finished but its repercussions still continue. A photo released shows Trump's hand left with thumbprint after Macron handshake.

11.06.2018
As US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands, a picture showing an imprint of the French President’s thumb on the American’s hand after a handshake has revealed the tension of the meeting.

Two presidents shook hands multiple times and a photographer snapped a shot of the thumb imprint after a handshake.

The two-day summit in Quebec, Canada, had ended in disarray with Trump refusing to endorse the joint statement from the G7 leaders and threatening further tariffs against other nations.

