Macron left Trump's hand with imprint after handshake at G7 summit

As US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands, a picture showing an imprint of the French President’s thumb on the American’s hand after a handshake has revealed the tension of the meeting.

Two presidents shook hands multiple times and a photographer snapped a shot of the thumb imprint after a handshake.

The two-day summit in Quebec, Canada, had ended in disarray with Trump refusing to endorse the joint statement from the G7 leaders and threatening further tariffs against other nations.