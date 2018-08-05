According to a BBC report, Maduro is unharmed after the explosive drones went off while he was giving a speech in the capital Caracas. The attack was an attempt on Maduro's life, which injured seven soldiers, Communication Minister Jorgi Rodriguez was quoted as saying.

SOLDIERS BECAME THE FIRST ONES ESCAPED

Later in a national address, Maduro called the attack an "assassination attempt." He blamed the far-right wing factions for the attack, saying the perpetrators were linked to Colombia and the United States.

A broadcast by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was cut short during an outdoor speech at a military event on Saturday and soldiers were seen running before the televised transmission was cut off.

While Maduro was speaking about Venezuela’s economy, the audio suddenly went. He and others on the podium suddenly looked up, looking startled. The camera then panned to scores of soldiers who started running, before the transmission was cut.

Maduro’s soldiers seen running after drone attack VIDEO