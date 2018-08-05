taraftar değil haberciyiz
Maduro’s soldiers seen running after drone attack

An attack carried out by explosive drones targeted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro during his speech on Saturday.

REUTERS | 05.08.2018 - 16:01..
Maduro’s soldiers seen running after drone attack

According to a BBC report, Maduro is unharmed after the explosive drones went off while he was giving a speech in the capital Caracas. The attack was an attempt on Maduro's life, which injured seven soldiers, Communication Minister Jorgi Rodriguez was quoted as saying.

SOLDIERS BECAME THE FIRST ONES ESCAPED

Later in a national address, Maduro called the attack an "assassination attempt." He blamed the far-right wing factions for the attack, saying the perpetrators were linked to Colombia and the United States.

Maduro’s soldiers seen running after drone attack

A broadcast by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was cut short during an outdoor speech at a military event on Saturday and soldiers were seen running before the televised transmission was cut off.

Maduro’s soldiers seen running after drone attack

While Maduro was speaking about Venezuela’s economy, the audio suddenly went. He and others on the podium suddenly looked up, looking startled. The camera then panned to scores of soldiers who started running, before the transmission was cut.

Maduro’s soldiers seen running after drone attack VIDEO

