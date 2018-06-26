Main opposition CHP leader refuses to resign

In a press meeting at the CHP headquarters in the capital Ankara, Kılıçdaroğlu defended that the only loser of the elections was the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party).

"They lost seven points thanks to our party's efforts," Kılıçdaroğlu said. "CHP members will decide what happens to our party," he added.

"İNCE WAS BELOW EXPECTATIONS""

Kılıçdaroğlu also commented on presidential candidate Muharrem İnce's performance in the elections, saying the voter turnout for him had been "below expectations".

"He needed to get more votes, he was below expectation, that's what he said to me," Kılıçdaroğlu said. "We complied with him throughout his campaign, he is a young man, he worked hard."

He also declined to congratulate Erdoğan.