May Day celebrated in many countries around the world

This year, workers in countries around the world marked International Workers’ Day, also known as Labor Day or Workers’ Day, with celebrations.

REUTERS | 01.05.2018 - 16:56..
May Day celebrated in many countries around the world

Tens of thousands of people gathered across Turkey, including Istanbul and capital Ankara on Tuesday to mark the International Workers’ Day, also known as May Day. Participants of May Day rallies carried various banners, including ones which read “Long live May 1” and “Long live our fight for freedom”.

International Workers' Day is a public holiday in many countries such as Russia, UK, Indonesia.

A lot of countries around the world celebrate May Day. Some celebrate the day as the coming of spring and summer, while other celebrate the right’s of workers.

May Day celebrated in many countries around the world

Russian people with baloons and flags take part in a rally to mark May Day, International Workers' Day, in Moscow.

May Day celebrated in many countries around the world

UK

May Day celebrated in many countries around the world

Russia

May Day celebrated in many countries around the world

People attend a May Day rally at Red Square in Moscow

May Day celebrated in many countries around the world

Turkey

May Day celebrated in many countries around the world

UK

