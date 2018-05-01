May Day celebrated in many countries around the world

Tens of thousands of people gathered across Turkey, including Istanbul and capital Ankara on Tuesday to mark the International Workers’ Day, also known as May Day. Participants of May Day rallies carried various banners, including ones which read “Long live May 1” and “Long live our fight for freedom”.

International Workers' Day is a public holiday in many countries such as Russia, UK, Indonesia.

A lot of countries around the world celebrate May Day. Some celebrate the day as the coming of spring and summer, while other celebrate the right’s of workers.

Russian people with baloons and flags take part in a rally to mark May Day, International Workers' Day, in Moscow.

UK

Russia

People attend a May Day rally at Red Square in Moscow

Turkey

UK