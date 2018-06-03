taraftar değil haberciyiz
Merkel: EU should not lead to a debt union

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has dismissed calls to write-off a swathe of Italian debt, amid fears the country’s new government could sink the eurozone with its wild spending pledges.

  1. Haberler
  2. English
Angela Merkel appeared on Saturday to rule out debt relief for Italy, saying in a newspaper interview that the principle of solidarity among members of the euro zone should not turn the single currency bloc into a debt-sharing union.

Merkel made the remarks in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung when asked about a media report that the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and far-right League had planned to ask the European Central Bank to forgive 250 billion euros ($296 billion) of Italian debt.

She said that while solidarity among members of the single currency bloc was important “solidarity among euro partners should never lead to a debt union.” An Italian governing coalition of two parties generally seen as hostile to the euro took power on Friday, calming markets that had been spooked by the possibility of a new election that might have effectively become a referendum on whether to leave the single currency.

Italy, one of the world’s largest economies, already has a huge 132 percent debt to GDP ratio - second only to Greece on 180 percent. Any moves to up its spending could lead to a downgrade by credit agencies, potentially triggering a financial crisis in the country and spreading around the EU.

