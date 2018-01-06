Merkel to deport anti-Israel migrants

According to Laurens Cerulus from Politico, German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative alliance has said it will propose beefed-up legislation to deal with anti-Semitism among migrant groups, which would include the possibility of deportation.

New law draft will include not only anti-Semites but also anti-Israelis who refuse to recognize Israel as a state.

"THOSE WHO REFUSE JEWISH LIFE IN GERMANY CANNOT HAVE A PLACE IN OUR COUNTRY"

The draft legislation calls on the “absolute acceptance of Jewish life” to be considered a “benchmark” for integration and stipulates that “those who refuse Jewish life in Germany or question the right of existence of Israel, cannot have a place in our country.” German newspaper Die Welt reported Saturday.

Deputy chairman of the CDU-CSU group in the German Bundestag Stephan Harbarth said: “We must resolutely oppose the anti-Semitism of migrants with an Arab background and from African countries.”





While deportation orders will have to comply with rules set by the German parliament in 2016, migrants found guilty of anti-Semitic hate speech would face deportation under the new law.

The parties will propose the new rules by Holocaust memorial day on January 27.