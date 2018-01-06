taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
116.638
USD
3,7360
EURO
4,4940
ALTIN
158,48
PETR
67,7100

Merkel to deport anti-Israel migrants

German conservatives are working on a new law draft. Anti-Semites ‘cannot have a place in country,’ draft legislation reads.

Haber Merkezi | 06.01.2018 - 17:41..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Merkel to deport anti-Israel migrants

According to Laurens Cerulus from Politico, German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative alliance has said it will propose beefed-up legislation to deal with anti-Semitism among migrant groups, which would include the possibility of deportation.

New law draft will include not only anti-Semites but also anti-Israelis who refuse to recognize Israel as a state.

"THOSE WHO REFUSE JEWISH LIFE IN GERMANY CANNOT HAVE A PLACE IN OUR COUNTRY"

The draft legislation calls on the “absolute acceptance of Jewish life” to be considered a “benchmark” for integration and stipulates that “those who refuse Jewish life in Germany or question the right of existence of Israel, cannot have a place in our country.” German newspaper Die Welt reported Saturday.

Merkel to deport anti-Israel migrants

Deputy chairman of the CDU-CSU group in the German Bundestag Stephan Harbarth said: “We must resolutely oppose the anti-Semitism of migrants with an Arab background and from African countries.”

Merkel to deport anti-Israel migrants


While deportation orders will have to comply with rules set by the German parliament in 2016, migrants found guilty of anti-Semitic hate speech would face deportation under the new law.

Merkel to deport anti-Israel migrants

The parties will propose the new rules by Holocaust memorial day on January 27.

Merkel to deport anti-Israel migrants

İlginizi Çekebilir
Austria wants to place refugees in detention camps
Austria’s right-wing Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache said refugees should be housed in military barracks and subject to a night curfew while they’re seeking asylum.
Most Conservatives support death penalty in England
Most Conservatives back the death penalty as punishment for some serious crimes, a major study of political activists has found.
Reza Pahlavi asks for support from US
Iran’s overthrown leader Pahlavi’s son, Reza Pahlavi, called on US forces to join Iran protests.
50,000 refugees have been captured in 2017 in Edirne
At least 50,000 refugees and undocumented migrants have been caught trying to reach Europe across Turkey.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Fatih Portakal MHP'lileri kızdırdı

Fatih Portakal MHP'lileri kızdırdı

190
Erdoğan'ın ziyareti ırkçı Le Pen'i rahatsız etti

Erdoğan'ın ziyareti ırkçı Le Pen'i rahatsız etti

63
BMGK'da ABD'nin İran'a müdahale çığırtkanlığı tutmadı

BMGK'da ABD'nin İran'a müdahale çığırtkanlığı tutmadı

84
Avusturya'da ırkçılar Asel bebeğe nefret kustu

Avusturya'da ırkçılar Asel bebeğe nefret kustu

107
Maltepe'deki baba vahşetine Başbakan'dan talimat

Maltepe'deki baba vahşetine Başbakan'dan talimat

233
Aatıf Chahechouhe ile Dirar hacamat yaptırdı

Aatıf Chahechouhe ile Dirar hacamat yaptırdı

50
Döviz piyasasında son durum

Döviz piyasasında son durum

163
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM