Merkel’s statements about the historic summit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will tomorrow meet with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and they will talk about the some topics on the agenda.

17.08.2018 - 18:12
HİSTORİC SUMMİT

"Russia, France, Germany and Turkey’s leaders can meet to talk about topics of common interest. But there is no definite date for this summit.” said Merkel in her statement.

The background to this meeting includes Trump’s announcement that he plans to impose sanctions on Russia, Turkey and other coutries.

THEY AREN'T PLANİNG NEWS CONFERENCE

Putin and Merkel will meet at the German government’s guest house outside Berlin and will give short statements beforehand but aren’t planning a news conference, German officials have said. Government spokesman Steffen Seibert has said that topics will include the civil war in Syria, the conflict in Ukraine, and energy questions.

