Mesut Ozil’s gratitude post

The Arsenal's German playmaker Mesut Ozil's last post received over 150,000 interactions.

Haber Merkezi | 23.10.2018 - 17:09..
Mesut Ozil hit a brilliant strike off of the far post to help Arsenal beat Leicester City on Monday at Emirates Stadium in London.

"PROUD TO BE THE CAPTAIN OF THIS TEAM"

After the match, Mesut Ozil tweeted a post. “I think we played some sexy football tonight. Proud captain of this team and this club!” he said.

"ALHAMDULILLAH"

And also he tweeted “Alhamdulillah”. The German schemer was named a man of the match after afterward he took to Twitter and made a post which received over 150,000 interactions.

