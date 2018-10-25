taraftar değil haberciyiz
Minister Albayrak meets with his German counterpart

Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak met with German Economy and Energy Minister Peter Altmaier in Ankara to talk about the economic cooperation between the two countries.

25.10.2018 - 16:41


Germany's economy minister started a two-day visit to Turkey on Thursday, bringing with him a 30-person business delegation in a bid to boost trade ties between the two countries. "Germany has an interest in a stable and dynamic economic relationship with Turkey," Altmaier said ahead of the trip.

GERMAN-ORIGIN CONTRACTS WILL CONTINUE

Albayrak and Altheimer made a press conference. Investment projects were also on the agenda of the German Minister. Two ministers talked about the ongoing investments by the German-origin companies and fixed upon the idea of the continuation of the contracts.



Altmaier and Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan will convene for the first time the Joint Economic and Trade Commission, which seeks to improve trade, industry, tourism and infrastructure projects between the two countries.



The German minister on Friday is opening the second session of the German-Turkish Energy Forum with Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez.

