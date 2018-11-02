taraftar değil haberciyiz
Moderator asks Kılıçdaroğlu: Why don’t you resign?

Even though the Turkish main opposition leader Kılıçdaroğlu has already lost 9 elections, he seems to have no intention to resign from the party.

Turkish main opposition Republicans People Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has answered questions concerning the agenda in a tv programme.

Kılıçdaroğlu interpreted the agenda, the country’s economic situation, and upcoming local elections.

ARE WE IN SWITZERLAND?

Moderator Hande Fırat addressed a question to the CHP leader and asked that why he didn’t resign despite the fact that he lost 9 elections. “It might be,” said Kılıçdaroğlu. “Under which conditions that we are putting up the fight? Germany conditions? America conditions? Switzerland conditions?” he answered, adding that they are in a democracy fight.

