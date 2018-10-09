taraftar değil haberciyiz
Mossad suspicions on Jamal Khashoggi murder

In the case of the possible murder of Khashoggi inside the S.Arabia consulate in Istanbul, Mossad’s name started to be mentioned.

Haber Merkezi | 09.10.2018 - 12:06..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Mossad suspicions on Jamal Khashoggi murder

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who has lived in exile in the United Staes for the past year fearing retribution for his critical views on Saudi policies, entered the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul on Tuesday to secure documentation for his forthcoming marriage. He has not been heard of since.

HE DIDN'T LEAVE THE BUILDING

Since then, Turkish officials have offered conflicting accounts of his disappearance, with Ankara saying there was no evidence that he had left the diplomatic mission although Riyadh saying he exited the premises the same day.

Mossad suspicions on Jamal Khashoggi murder

Now rumors started to swirl as Saudi Arabia fails to convince the public over the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi. In the connection with the journalist’s possible murder, Israeli intelligence Mossad’s name started to be mentioned.

MOSSAD'S INVOLVEMENT

Israeli writer and journalist Yossi Melman hints that Mossad could be involved in the murder. Melman mentioned the close relations between Saudi Arabia by adducing Mossad’s involvement in the murdering of Mehdi Ben Barka.

Mossad suspicions on Jamal Khashoggi murder

Melman posted a tweet about the Mossad help on the case, but right afterward that tweet was deleted.

