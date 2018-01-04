taraftar değil haberciyiz
Most Conservatives support death penalty in England

Most Conservatives back the death penalty as punishment for some serious crimes, a major study of political activists has found.

Haber Merkezi | 04.01.2018 - 17:03..
Most Conservatives support death penalty in England

The report by Queen Mary University of London found 54% of Conservatives were in favour of the death penalty compared to 23% of SNP supporters, 9% of Labour activists and 8% of Lib Dem backers.

In an interview with Sky News, a front-runner in the UKIP leadership contest, Paul Nuttall, was pining back to the golden era where we could hang people to death for their crimes.

Most Conservatives support death penalty in EnglandPhoto: Executioner: Pierrepoint. Albert Pierrepoint was Britain's most prolific hangman, ending the lives of 400 men and women - including Ruth Ellis.

"IF ENOUGH PEOPLE SIGNED A PETITION..."

Nuttall told that “if enough people” signed a petition to bring it back, he would be “quite committed to” triggering a referendum on the death penalty.

Most Conservatives support death penalty in England

The survey found 48% were in favour of capital punishment, which was abolished in the UK in the 1960’s.

