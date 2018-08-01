Mother and 11-month-old baby killed in PKK terror attack

A roadside bombing by the PKK terrorist organization killed the wife and baby of a Turkish soldier in the southeastern province of Hakkari, the local governor’s office said Tuesday.

A remote-controlled bomb was detonated by the terrorists when the car which was carrying the civilians passed through the Yuksekova district. The mother died on the spot, while the 11-month-old child succumbed to his wounds at the Yuksekova Public Hospital.

An operation to nab the terrorists is underway in the region.

The terror group has waged a bloody terror campaign against Turkey for over 40 years. PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people.