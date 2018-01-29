Mount Barsaya was cleaned from PKK/YPG terrorists

Terrorist organizations PKK/ has used strategically important location near Syria’s Afrin, Mount Barsaya, to target civilians in the center of Turkey’s Kilis province and Syria’s Azaz district through mortar shells, artillery, and missiles. Barsaya was secured during Operation Olive Branch.

PKK HAD BUILT CONCRETE BUNKERS

Due to strategic significance of the mountain, the terrorist organization PKK/YPG had built concrete bunkers on Mount Barsaya, which were interconnected by a reinforced tunnel system, turning it into a resistance center.

CIVILIANS WERE KILLED BY PKK ATTACK

Turkish Armed Forces and Free Syrian Army held examinations around the field after securing the mountain, where incomplete building structures were spotted. PKK/YPG is thought to cover the top of these buildings and make them endurable to air strikes and other assaults.

On Wednesday two civilians were killed by a PKK/YPG attack on a mosque in Kilis, and on Saturday at least three civilians, including a child, were injured by PKK/YPG terrorist attacks on Kilis and Hatay.

MOUNT BARSAYA WAS CAPTURED BY TURKISH ARMY

In line with these attacks, Mount Barsaya was captured by Turkish Armed Forces from on Sunday. Turkish soldiers hang a Turkish flag at Barsaya Mountain after Turkish military aircrafts hit PYD/PKK terror group targets and secured the mountain .