taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
97.063
USD
4,7031
EURO
5,4771
ALTIN
189,80
PETR
78,0900

Muharrem İnce declares his new election campaign

Republican People's Party presidential candidate İnce said that he will start a youth-led movement against the incumbent Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

Haber Merkezi | 04.07.2018 - 14:33..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Muharrem İnce declares his new election campaign

After his indirect challenge to CHP chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, İnce’s supporters started a campaign for a leadership change in the social democratic party.

In the previous days, Muharrem İnce went on an excursion starting from the cities where he couldn’t visit during his electoral process. İnce made statements to the press in Erzurum province.

Muharrem İnce declares his new election campaign

İnce told that he offered Kılıçdaroğlu an honorary party chairmanship position and that he could be the chairman of the party. He said that he plans to reduplicate the number of the party members. He also added that on 9th September, he will start the campaign with a youth-led movement.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Küçük Eylül'ün davasında tutuklama kararı

Küçük Eylül'ün davasında tutuklama kararı

57
İşe yaramayan Adil Seçim Sistemi binlerce liraya mal oldu

İşe yaramayan Adil Seçim Sistemi binlerce liraya mal oldu

237
Kenan Sofuoğlu milletvekili kaydını yaptırdı

Kenan Sofuoğlu milletvekili kaydını yaptırdı

322
Yeni KHK yayınlandı

Yeni KHK yayınlandı

59
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'ın idam yanıtı: Yavaş yavaş

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'ın idam yanıtı: Yavaş yavaş

201
FETÖ'cüler bu kez çocukları sahaya sürdü

FETÖ'cüler bu kez çocukları sahaya sürdü

60
Muharrem İnce yeni kampanyasını açıkladı

Muharrem İnce yeni kampanyasını açıkladı

114
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM