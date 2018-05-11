taraftar değil haberciyiz
Musk: Tesla to launch in Turkey later this year

Electric carmaker Tesla is planning to launch in Turkey, Ceo Elon Musk says.

AA | 11.05.2018 - 10:39..
"Btw, planning to launch Tesla in Turkey later this year." Elon Musk said in a post on his Twitter account. "Love your country & will be there in person for the launch." he added.

The company produced more than 300,000 electric vehicles as of February.

The Model S, its most popular car, has sold more than 200,000 units so far and was the world’s best-selling electric vehicle in 2015 and 2016. Last year, the company also unveiled its electric truck – the Tesla Semi.

ELECTRIC CARS COULD PROVIDE RELIEF FOR GASOLINE CONSUMPTION

Turkey had a total of nearly 12.2 million registered cars by the end of March, according to the most recent data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK).

There were 729,500 new passenger car registrations in Turkey last year, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, compared with 15.1 million in the European Union.

While Turkey is highly dependent on oil imports, electric cars could provide some relief for its gasoline consumption.

There are a few hundred Tesla owners in Turkey, who order the cars from abroad.

But the low number of charging stations and limited services are some of the biggest hurdles for the electric vehicle market in the country, according to experts.

