New period on UAVs: ANKA-Ss will be controlled by satellite

Turkey’s domestically developed Anka-S unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) are scheduled to begin satellite communication (satcom).

Haber Merkezi | 03.02.2018 - 12:07..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
The localization moves by the Turkish defense industry continues to flourish. Turkey bolstered domestic efforts to advance its national defense industry in recent years, particularly the development of indigenous UAVs which have been considered a significant step to achieve the goals set for the national defense systems.

ANKA-Ss will be fitted with a Turksat 4B satcom system to extend its control beyond line of sight. This will give it a range of thousands of kilometres and increasing the strategic capabilities of the Turkish Armed Forces.

ANKA-Ss, which was developed by the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), have been made available to Turkish military for the ongoing Operation Olive Branch.

Tactical UAVs can stay in the air for up to 25 hours and have a 100 kilograms carrying capacity. They are capable of operating at a range of 150 kilometers within the line of sight, in day and night with the help of sensors they carry.

