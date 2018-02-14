New S-400 contact between Ankara and Moscow

According to Russian TASS agency’s paper, the second batch of the S-400 systems is expected to be delivered in 2020.

The new document is planned to stipulate local manufacturing as Turkish companies will produce certain components of the S-400 systems, "which are not of crucial importance."

"After the delivery of the first batch concludes in May or June 2020, the parties plan to sign a new contract on the delivery of the second batch of the S-400 systems in 2021. The list of supplies will be similar to the one included in the first contract." the TASS’ source said.

In September 2017, President Erdogan had announced that Ankara had signed a contract with Moscow on purchasing the S-400 complexes and made an advance payment. Head of Russia’s Rostec State Corporation Sergei Chemezov had said that the delivery would begin in March 2020.