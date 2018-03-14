taraftar değil haberciyiz
Paris streets vandalised by PKK supporters

PKK terror organization supporters protesting against Operation Olive Branch in northern Syria have clashed with police outside the US embassy in Paris.

Haber Merkezi | 14.03.2018 - 17:55..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
After Turkish Armed Forces’ successful operations performed in Afrin, terror supporters in Europe started violent protests. The last country PKK supporters confounded was France.

Protesters tried to turn streets warzone, gathered in front of the US embassy. PKK supporters clashed with French police who tried to keep the protesters back from the embassy building. Terror supporters were harshly interfered by police, several of them were injured in the scuffles that followed.

Paris streets vandalised by PKK supporters WATCH

