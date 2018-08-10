taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
97.269
USD
5,9574
EURO
6,8442
ALTIN
232,10
PETR
72,2800

Pence's 'Brunson threat'

These days US and Turkey’s relations are tense. Market’s speculative rise in Turkey related to this threat.

Haber Merkezi | 10.08.2018 - 14:54..
  1. Haberler
  2. English

Foreign exchange market in Turkey is under speculative rise. Friday morning the Lira reach more than six lira to each dollar and then the currency had risen back to $5.911. Suddenly this rise brought the agenda the external interventions.

US RESPONSİBLE FOR THİS RISE

Of course when it comes to intervention the first country that comes to mind is US…

Pence's 'Brunson threat'

TRUMP AND PENCE THREATENED TURKEY OVER BRUNSON

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence threatened to impose "large sanctions" on its NATO ally Turkey if that country does not release an American pastor currently under house arrest.

Pence's 'Brunson threat' WATCH

“THE İNNOCENT MAN SHOULD BE RELEASED”

"The United States will impose large sanctions on Turkey for their long time detainment of Pastor Andrew Brunson, a great Christian, family man and wonderful human being," tweeted Trump. "He is suffering greatly," Trump added. "This innocent man of faith should be released immediately!"

Pence's 'Brunson threat'

HE İS UNDER HOUSE ARREST

Brunson, an Evangelical Presbyterian pastor from North Carolina, was arrested in 2016.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
ABD'den Türkiye'ye Brunson çağrısı

ABD'den Türkiye'ye Brunson çağrısı

1070
Başkan Erdoğan: Çeşitli kampanyalar yürütüyorlar

Başkan Erdoğan: Çeşitli kampanyalar yürütüyorlar

1391
Erdoğan'dan tezahürat yapan kişiye uyarı

Erdoğan'dan tezahürat yapan kişiye uyarı

190
Mike Pence'den Brunson tehdidi

Mike Pence'den Brunson tehdidi

725
Fahriye Evcen'e göre, Burak Özçivit tükenmedi

Fahriye Evcen'e göre, Burak Özçivit tükenmedi

65
Alman gazetelerinde konu Türkiye ekonomisi

Alman gazetelerinde konu Türkiye ekonomisi

353
Erdoğan'dan döviz spekülatörlerine gözdağı

Erdoğan'dan döviz spekülatörlerine gözdağı

511
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM