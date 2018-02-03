Pentagon’s hypocrisy: Our policies prevent global wars

US who had turned Middle East into bloodshed with its democracy words now claims that their nuclear arms policy has prevented global wars.

According to the report released by Pentagon on Friday, US is the guardian of global democracy. “The United States remains committed to its efforts in support of the ultimate global elimination of nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons. It has reduced the nuclear stockpile by over 85 percent since the height of the Cold War and deployed no new nuclear capabilities for over two decades.” it's been said in the report.

IRAQ, SYRIA, AFGHANISTAN AND MORE…

So-called democratic US forces has been oppressing Middle East countries and killing civilians under the name of Daesh-against operations until quite recently.