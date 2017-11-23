taraftar değil haberciyiz
PKK awaits US support in Afrin

Terrorists are waiting for support from the United States as they were promised.

Haber Merkezi | 23.11.2017 - 14:40
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and Iran's Hassan Rouhani met in Sochi to discuss a permanent solution to the Syria crisis.

AFRIN OPERATION IS PUT ON THE TABLE

It has been noticed that the leaders gave sincere poses for the cameras. President Erdogan brought up the Afrin operation that will be perform.

PKK IS A CLOSE FOLLOWER

Signal for an Afrin operation in Sochi summit, dragged the terrorist organization PKK into panic.

THEY BEG FOR HELP

As terrorists begin to ditch, Sabri Ok, one of the 'leaders' of the terrorist organization PKK, said that because of Russia was not staying with them, they are waiting for support from the United States as they were promised.

Erdogan: Terrorist elements in Syria must be excluded
Syrian summit in Sochi has been concluded with a mutual statement of three leaders. President Erdogan gave clear messages.
Defence Minister hints a possible Afrin operation
The Defence Minister Canikli implies that there could be cross-border operations by saying "Where PKK is, there is a threath."
Lebanese Prime Minister Hariri returns home
Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri returned to Lebanon for the first time after his resignation on November 4.
