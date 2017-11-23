PKK awaits US support in Afrin

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and Iran's Hassan Rouhani met in Sochi to discuss a permanent solution to the Syria crisis.





AFRIN OPERATION IS PUT ON THE TABLE

It has been noticed that the leaders gave sincere poses for the cameras. President Erdogan brought up the Afrin operation that will be perform.

PKK IS A CLOSE FOLLOWER

Signal for an Afrin operation in Sochi summit, dragged the terrorist organization PKK into panic.

THEY BEG FOR HELP

As terrorists begin to ditch, Sabri Ok, one of the 'leaders' of the terrorist organization PKK, said that because of Russia was not staying with them, they are waiting for support from the United States as they were promised.