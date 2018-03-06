taraftar değil haberciyiz
PKK blocks civilian exit from Afrin: UN

“Local authorities” continue to block the exodus of civilians from Syria’s Afrin region, the UN spokesman said Monday, referring to PKK/YPG terrorists.

AA | 06.03.2018 - 10:17..
PKK blocks civilian exit from Afrin: UN

United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that the UN has no direct contact with civilians in Afrin and it is critical that people be able to move freely.

Dujarric added that nearly 5,000 civilians have managed to leave the region of northern Syria.

PKK blocks civilian exit from Afrin: UN

UN Undersecretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock said earlier that civilians who want to flee Afrin continue to be stopped at exit points and prevented from accessing safer areas by PKK/YPG terrorists.

