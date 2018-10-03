taraftar değil haberciyiz
PKK burned parks in Diyarbakır

Administrator built parks in East and Southeast of Turkey. But PKK burned all of them.

PKK burned parks in Diyarbakır

İn the East and Southeast of some provinces and districts were destroyed and people living in that area were obliged to migrate other cities, because of what PKK did.

PKK burned parks in Diyarbakır

RENOVATION IN DIYARBAKIR

Diyarbakır, another province wrecked by the PKK, recently saw massive renovation and construction of new houses for locals who lost their homes in the terrorist attacks.

PKK burned parks in Diyarbakır

ADMINISTRATOR ALSO BUILT PARKS

Diyarbakır’s Kocaköy district governor Yusuf Turhan, said in the last years administrator also built several parks for children, so that they can have fun in the area they live.

PKK burned parks in Diyarbakır

PKK IS BURNING PARKS IN DIYARBAKIR

“The service that we made is disturbing terrorist group called PKK. They devastate living areas of our children. Our citizens should also be sensitive about this situation and protect our children’s areas.” said Turhan.

PKK burned parks in Diyarbakır

