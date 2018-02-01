taraftar değil haberciyiz
PKK conspires with Daesh terrorists to fight together in Afrin

Cornered by Turkish Armed Forces and Free Syrian Army (FSA), PKK/YPG terrorists continues to seek ways to fight against Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin region.

AA | 01.02.2018 - 15:22..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
PKK conspires with Daesh terrorists to fight together in Afrin

PKK/YPG has released Daesh members from prisons in Afrin, Raqqa, and Deir ez-Zour on the condition that they fight against the Turkish Armed Forces and the FSA. Around 400 Daesh terrorists were taken to the town of Jinderes, south of Afrin.

According to the local sources, PKK/YPG convinced the Daesh terrorists to take their side by offering to end their punishment, having their names struck off terrorist lists, and ending their home countries’ tracking of them.

YOUNG PEOPLE ARE  BEING FORCEFULLY TAKEN FROM THEIR FAMILIES

It's been said that the Daesh terrorists, acting together with the PKK/YPG, are planning terror attacks on Turkish military elements and civilians, especially in the Jinderes region.

The sources also said PKK/YPG is trying to bring arms, vehicles, and terrorist reinforcements from Syria’s other regions, and recruiting new terrorists, including young people forcefully taken from their families.

