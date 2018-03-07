taraftar değil haberciyiz
PKK continues to use fake pictures on social media

PKK/YPG terror organization uses fake pictures for black propaganda against ongoing Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin.

AA | 07.03.2018 - 14:01..
  1. Haberler
  2. English

Twitter accounts backing the terrorist group are using old and irrelevant pictures without hesitation; they even tried to portray an award-winning photo from 1983 about the earthquake in Turkey's eastern Erzurum province as if it was taken during the ongoing operation in Afrin.

The quake picture by Mustafa Bozdemir -- World Press Photo award-winning photojournalist -- shows the desperation of a mother who lost her four children during the 7.1 magnitude earthquake in Erzurum's Narman Village in 1983.

 

Another photo that was used to smear the operation turned out to be a picture of post-Assad regime attack in Eastern Ghouta from January this year.

 

Another photo that was used several times with hashtags on Twitter "TurkeyWarCrimes", was actually from Sept. 26, 2016 for a story on France blaming the Assad regime for its war crimes in Aleppo.

 

All the claims made by such terror groups and their backers are false since the pictures have been proved to be taken before the Operation Olive Branch began. Some social media accounts which posted false images of different events later were shut down and their posts were removed.

