PKK exploits children using them as soldiers

Turkish security forces has found evidence of the recruitment of child soldiers by the PKK/YPG in Syria.

AA | 08.03.2018 - 12:34..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
PKK exploits children using them as soldiers

Documents seized from the region prove once again the dirty side of the terrorist group, an issue which has been highlighted by the Human Rights Watch on several occasions.

PKK exploits children using them as soldiers

Digital evidence found on cameras and memory cards recovered from killed YPG terrorists and their shelters during Operation Olive Branch, showed children around 13 to 17 years old recruited by PKK forces. Instead of receiving a proper education, the children can be seen holding guns and aiming at targets.

PKK exploits children using them as soldiers

They were also found posing next to the photographs of the terror group's jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan, as well as other so-called leaders.

PKK exploits children using them as soldiers

PKK exploits children using them as soldiers

Speaking on parliamentary counsel within the context of International Women's Day, ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) representative Ayse Kesir revealed the child abuse taking place in the terror group.

PKK exploits children using them as soldiers

“These are the proofs of child abuse, these 13-year-old girls in the photos. We will insistently show these pictures. Our soldiers struggle in Afrin for our border security also struggle for the girls who are exploited.” Kesir said.

PKK exploits children using them as soldiers

PKK exploits children using them as soldiers

