taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.69515
Euro
7.76675
Altın
1192.965
Borsa
93189.27

PKK is annoyed from Turkey-Russia relations

PKK terror organization’s ringleader Mustafa Karasu stated that it would be a false step targeting YPG if and to the extent, there is an agreement between Putin and Erdoğan.

Haber Merkezi | 04.09.2018 - 11:53..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
PKK is annoyed from Turkey-Russia relations

It is just a matter of time Turkey to launch an operation to PKK-linked terror organization YPG in Syria.

"TURKEY-RUSSIA RELATIONS ARE BECOMING DEEPER"

Last week, Russian President Putin met in Moscow with Turkish foreign and defense ministers, intelligence chief. Turkish-Russian ties are growing stronger and deeper, had said Putin on Friday at the meeting in Moscow. "Our relations with Turkey are becoming deeper and more meaningful, becoming deeper in the field of economic cooperation, in addressing a number of issues related to regional issues," Putin had stated during his meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Hakan Fidan, chief of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT).

PKK is annoyed from Turkey-Russia relations

The meetings between two countries have caused a panic among PKK’s so-called leaders. The terror organization’s ringleader Mustafa Karasu said that Turkey is making the army ready for war by agreeing with Russia but it would be a false step.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Erdoğan: Af için değerlendirme yapabiliriz

Erdoğan: Af için değerlendirme yapabiliriz

157
Mehmetçiğin merhameti yakaladığı teröristi sakinleştirdi

Mehmetçiğin merhameti yakaladığı teröristi sakinleştirdi

142
Erdoğan'dan yerel seçimler için ittifak sinyali

Erdoğan'dan yerel seçimler için ittifak sinyali

76
Mistura'dan Erdoğan ve Putin'e çağrı: İdlib için görüşün

Mistura'dan Erdoğan ve Putin'e çağrı: İdlib için görüşün

17
Van'daki Şeytan Köprüsü'ne asfalt döküldü

Van'daki Şeytan Köprüsü'ne asfalt döküldü

35
Aydın'da 700 turisti ağırlayan otele icra

Aydın'da 700 turisti ağırlayan otele icra

11
Japonya'da çıkan tayfun korku salıyor

Japonya'da çıkan tayfun korku salıyor

13
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM