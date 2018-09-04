PKK is annoyed from Turkey-Russia relations

It is just a matter of time Turkey to launch an operation to PKK-linked terror organization YPG in Syria.

"TURKEY-RUSSIA RELATIONS ARE BECOMING DEEPER"

Last week, Russian President Putin met in Moscow with Turkish foreign and defense ministers, intelligence chief. Turkish-Russian ties are growing stronger and deeper, had said Putin on Friday at the meeting in Moscow. "Our relations with Turkey are becoming deeper and more meaningful, becoming deeper in the field of economic cooperation, in addressing a number of issues related to regional issues," Putin had stated during his meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Hakan Fidan, chief of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT).

The meetings between two countries have caused a panic among PKK’s so-called leaders. The terror organization’s ringleader Mustafa Karasu said that Turkey is making the army ready for war by agreeing with Russia but it would be a false step.