PKK killed mother and her 11-month-old son in a bomb attack

PKK terror organization has killed a mother and her 11-month-old baby on Tuesday in a terror attack in southeastern of Turkey, Hakkari province's Yüksekova district.

Haber Merkezi | 01.08.2018 - 12:25..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
PKK killed mother and her 11-month-old son in a bomb attack

PKK murdered a mother and her 11-month-old baby with a roadside bombing in Hakkari.

The bomb exploded while the car which carrying the civilians passed through to Yuksekova district.

PKK killed mother and her 11-month-old son in a bomb attack

MOTHER AND HER BABY KILLED

PKK terrorists used the remote-controlled bomb for a pitiless massacre. The bomb was detonated while the car which was carrying the civilians passed through the Yuksekova district.

After the traitor attack, the mother and her baby were transferred to Yuksekova Public Hospital. However, the mother and her 11-month-old baby died at the hospital despite all efforts.

PKK killed mother and her 11-month-old son in a bomb attack

TERROR LOVERS

Republican People’s Party (CHP) motivating Kandil terrorists by calling for one vote per family for Peoples Democratic Party (HDP) during the elections, stays silent.

PKK killed mother and her 11-month-old son in a bomb attack

BLOODY-MINDED ORGANIZATION: PKK

The terror group has waged a bloody terror campaign against Turkey for over 40 years. PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people.

