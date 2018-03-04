PKK ringleader asks US for help

Since the launch of the operation on Jan. 20, the Turkish military have liberated 116 locations, including one of Afrin's five towns, 88 villages, six smaller villages, 20 strategic mountains and hills.

Terrorists are helpless before Turkish soldiers, asked US for help.

After terrorists got into a scrape before Turkish soldiers, PKK headquarter Qandil called for US. PKK ringleader Murat Karayilan said that US should stop Turkish Army in Afrin Karayilan stated that US could ensure Turkish soldiers’ retreat.