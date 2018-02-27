taraftar değil haberciyiz
PKK supporters assault Turkish people in Europe: UETD report says

Union of European Turkish Democrats (UETD) run a report on terror supporters’ assaults towards Turkish people in Europe after Turkey’s Operation Olive Branch.

Haber Merkezi | 27.02.2018 - 11:55..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Europe has experienced a growing number of radical protests and violence by PKK/YPG supporters since the group launched campaigns to protest Turkey's Operation Olive Branch-launched Jan. 20 to clear PKK/YPG and Daesh terrorists from Afrin in northwestern Syria and to establish security and stability along Turkey's borders and the region as well as protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.

Union of European Turkish Democrats (UETD) run a report on these assaults towards Turkish people.

UETD REPORT ON THE ATTACKS OF PKK/PYD/YPG TERROR SUPPORTERS

According to report, violent protests are being allowed under the name of 'political liberty' while European goverments don't get involved in the assaults on Turkish institutions and organizations.

PKK/YPG supporters attacked Turkish citizens in Germany WATCH

