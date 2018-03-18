taraftar değil haberciyiz
PKK targets health care workers

YPG terror organization tries to blacken Turkey by blaming its military forces as hitting hospital in Afrin, had targeted hospitals and health care workers several times in the past.

Haber Merkezi | 18.03.2018 - 10:00..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
PKK targets health care workers

On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear YPG/PKK-Daesh terrorists from Afrin and to establish security along Turkey’s borders as well as to protect Syrians from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.

Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) encircled PKK-linked YPG terrorists within the scope of Operation Olive Branch in the Afrin city centre, are now facing with terror organization’s black propaganda. TAF refuted YPG’s lies several times from its Twitter account.

Terror organization’s past is full of attacks carried out to civilians, hospitals and doctors.

PKK targets health care workersPKK had carried out an attack in front of an hospital located in Hakkari’s Semdinli region.

 

PKK targets health care workers

PKK terrorists set an ambulance fire in Tunceli

 

PKK targets health care workers

PKK terrorists planted bombs on the way of hospital in Silopi

 

PKK targets health care workers

Terrorists stole an ambulance and killed its driver in Sirnak

 

PKK targets health care workers

PKK terrorists set an ambulance fire in Batman

 

PKK targets health care workers

PKK terrorists sniped at ambulance in Diyarbakir

 

PKK targets health care workers

PKK terrorists killed a Kurdish doctor -Abdullah Birogul- in his car in Diyarbakir

Turkish Army Forces entered Afrin town centre
On January 20, Turkey launched the Operation Olive Branch. Today special forces, commandos and Free Syrian Army entered the city.
YPG mines left an Afrin family fatherless
World media doesn’t utter a word about casualties YPG terror organization caused.
Terror-supporter media agencies’ lie exposed
Turkish Armed Forces has released footages of hospital in Afrin which was said it was hitten by Turkish forces.
Terror supporters charge Turkey with hitting hospital
Throughout the entire Operation Olive Branch, Turkish military didn’t harm a hair on a civilian's head. Turkish soldiers were even martyried by reason of their sensitivity on not to harm civilians.
