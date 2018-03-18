PKK targets health care workers

On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear YPG/PKK-Daesh terrorists from Afrin and to establish security along Turkey’s borders as well as to protect Syrians from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.

Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) encircled PKK-linked YPG terrorists within the scope of Operation Olive Branch in the Afrin city centre, are now facing with terror organization’s black propaganda. TAF refuted YPG’s lies several times from its Twitter account.

Terror organization’s past is full of attacks carried out to civilians, hospitals and doctors.

PKK had carried out an attack in front of an hospital located in Hakkari’s Semdinli region.

PKK terrorists set an ambulance fire in Tunceli

PKK terrorists planted bombs on the way of hospital in Silopi

Terrorists stole an ambulance and killed its driver in Sirnak

PKK terrorists set an ambulance fire in Batman

PKK terrorists sniped at ambulance in Diyarbakir

PKK terrorists killed a Kurdish doctor -Abdullah Birogul- in his car in Diyarbakir

