PKK terrorists planting bombs to kill civilians in Afrin

Turkish drone capture footages of PKK/YPG terrorists planting IEDs in Syria's Afrin to prevent civilians fleeing. Villagers trying to flee from district have lost their lives.

AA | 09.03.2018 - 09:11..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
A video shot by a drone of Turkish Armed Forces shows that PKK/YPG terrorists setting bombs at the exit point of Qurayriah village in Syria’s Afrin in a bid to prevent civilians from leaving the village.

It can be seen in the drone footages shot on Monday that two PKK/YPG terrorists were planting improvised explosive devices (IEDs) at the exit of the village. The footages also showed the Kalashnikovs-wielding terrorists planting improvised explosive devices on the roadside.

Video revealed that a minivan, which was transporting the civilians out of the village, came under attack of the bomb planted on a roadside. A three-month-old baby and two other children were killed in the explosion. The 60-year-old Muhammad Nur Alo got injured, while his two sons and a daughter were killed in the bomb traps. Muhammad Nur Alo said he was together with 35 other civilians were trying to flee to Ramadiyah village, which they knew was more secure.

"Those infidels planted bombs after every 150 meters. In the minivan, there were lots of women and children. Isn't it a shame? My two sons and my daughter were martyred. There was also a teenager. He is currently in the hospital and we don't know how he is. They planted bombs to asphalt road where civilians pass through. The place they hid the bomb was asphalt. Didn't they know that this is a sin? Look, my children are gone. My daughter was only three-months old. What was her fault?" said Alo.

The drone filmed the moment when two terrorists were neutralized by Turkish Air Force.

