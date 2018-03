The satellite images of the military base which US has handed over to PKK terror organization were uncovered by a social media user named @MrDepartment.

US forces had withdrawed from its base in Ayn al-Arab district in Kobane. Right after the Sarrin air base come into operation, US handed over the base which they had used as military base between 2012 and 2014 to PKK/YPG forces.

PKK/YPG forces are using the base as educational field.