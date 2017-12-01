PKK’s armories in northern Syria

The weapons that had been given to the terrorist organization PKK/YPG for fighting against DAES in Syria by the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) – are being stored throughout its 13 main areas.

Anadolu Agency reporters have identified armories’ shipping routes established by terrorist organization in northern Syria, with the information where they retrieved from reliable local sources in the PKK/YPG-occupied territories and open sources.

The terrorist organization distributes these weapons to its members from these stores.

According to this information, the terrorist organization has been receiving military aid from CENTCOM via the Semalka border crossing at the Iraq-Syria border and also from the bases where located in northern Hasaka province Rmeilan as well as Harab Isk village in eastern Aleppo province since April 2016.

Terrorist organization transports the heavy weapons, mine-resistant combat armored vehicles, fuel tanks and prefabricate containers used for military purposes from Semalka, controlled by northern Iraq’s Kurdish Regional Government (KRG).

TWO ROUTES TO STORAGES İN AL-HASAKAH

The weapons and ammunitions are transferred to the organization by two routes via land and air from Hasakah province.

The heavy weapons, armored vehicles and fuel tankers are coming through the land route distributed to the spots around the Euphrates River.

The weapons which arrive to the air base in Rmeilan from Erbil are distributed to three bases located in Hasakah; Darbasiyah, Tal-Baidar and Derik districts.

Various weapons, ammunitions, and vehicles are transported to main bases in Harab Isk village and Jalabiya at its northeast via land route to the PKK/YPG-controlled areas via Hasakah and Qamishli number 6 motorway and M4 transit-way which runs through from Semalka to Aleppo.

These two bases are also known as the largest bases among the terrorist organization-controlled areas

The weapons and ammunitions are brought to the US main base that was built last year in Sarrin district near the Euphrates River and transferred out to the bases in Harab Isk village and Jalabiya by the terrorist organization.

AMMUNITION FACTORIES BASES IN AFRIN

The manufacturing of bullets and mortar shells belongs to the organization and the production of artillery shells are done at some of the iron casting enterprises in Afrin, a district of Aleppo located across Hatay at the Turkish-Syrian border.

Commercial trucks leaves from the country's southern Hasakah region, passes through Bashar Assad regime-controlled areas with carrying raw materials to the manufacturing facilities in Afrin.

While some of the produced ammunition is stored in Afrin, some of it is sent to the other controlled area by the terrorist organization.

DEİR EZ-ZOR

The CENTCOM is also arms the PKK/YPG in Deir ez-Zor region at Iraq-Syria border on the grounds of combating against DAES.

The terrorist organization is receiving weapons through the land route.

The shipment arriving from Simelka gate at the Iraq-Syria border is being stored at two different settlements at the 47th region of al-Hul neighborhood of Shaddadi district of southern Hasakah.

US BASES ARE ALSO WEAPON STORAGES

The US security institutes, aside from its military support, are in active cooperation with the terrorist organization with its nearly 2 thousand troops in 10 different locations.

The military bases mainly located alongside the M4 highway from the Iraq-Syria border to northern Syrian city of Aleppo, are among the places used to deliver weapons to PKK/YPG.

Aside from the bases in Tal Abyad, Tal Baydar, Ayn al-Arab and Harap Ishk in northern Syria where the CENTCOM forces and experts are deployed via Rmeilan air base, Cebce residences in Shaddadi and Sirrin also serve as repositories for the terrorist organization.

Weapons are supplied from the bases to US forces and PKK/YPG terrorists.

CENTCOM troops and experts in the district of Ayn Issa, located at northern Raqqah, also train the PKK/YPG terrorists in using multi-barrel rocket launchers, artillery, and land-to-ground missiles.

WEAPONS ARE STORED

Most of the weapons and ammunition which CENTCOM supplied to the PKK/PYD terrorist organization on the grounds of combatting against DAES is yet to be used.

According to the information obtained by Anadolu Agency, the unused weapons are stored in Harap Ishk, located 21 kilometers off the Turkish border.