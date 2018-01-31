taraftar değil haberciyiz
PKK/YPG starts to aim at civilians

17-year-old girl was killed and a civilian injured near Turkey’s border on Wednesday by rocket attacks from PKK/YPG terrorists.

Haber Merkezi | 31.01.2018 - 13:01..
  1. Haberler
  2. English

Since the start of the Operation Olive Branch, PKK/YPG has carried out cross-border attacks on Turkey by firing rockets on civilian neighborhoods.

PKK/YPG terrorists killed a teenage girl and injured a civilian with a rocket attack in Hatay, the border province of Turkey.

PKK/YPG starts to aim at civilians

Fatma Avlar, 17, died in hospital from wounds sustained in the cross-border rocket attack in Reyhanli province in the border of Hatay. Another civilian exposed to the attack was badly injured from his leg.

PKK/YPG starts to aim at civilians

Fatma Avlar

Two houses and several cars in the neighborhood were also damaged.

PKK/YPG starts to aim at civilians

