Pompeo threatened Salman: Your future as king is in peril

According to CNN International’s sources, Pompeo told bin Salman in no uncertain terms that he had to "own" the situation.

Haber Merkezi | 18.10.2018 - 15:53..
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visits in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

"THE PRINCE HAD TO OWN THE SITUATION"

According to a report published in CNN International, a source familiar with Pompeo's Tuesday meeting with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman tells that the smiling photo-op between the two should not be read as an indication that the meeting was friendly. Instead, Pompeo told bin Salman in no uncertain terms that he had to "own" the situation, and "that every fact is going to get out," said the source.

Mike Pompeo met with the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman WATCH

HIS FUTURE AS KING DEPENDS ON HOW HE HANDLES THE ISSUE

It’s been said that Pompeo reportedly delivered a stern warning to Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman during a meeting in Riyadh on Tuesday, urging him to "own" the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi, who has not been seen publicly since he entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

US diplomat floated the possibility that "his future as king" would depend on how he handles the situation. Pompeo also emphasized that bin Salman needs to be more forthcoming about the incident "even if the crown prince didn't know about it beforehand," CNN reported.

